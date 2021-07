DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Red Wings announced they have signed center Michael Rasmussen to a 3-year contract extension.

The 22-year-old played in 40 games with Detroit last year and had 12 points – 3 goals and 9 assists – and 26 penalty minutes. It was his third NHL season.

He was a first-round pick by Detroit in 2017 and has totaled 20 points and 55 penalty minutes in 102 NHL games.