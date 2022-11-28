Watch Now
Red Wings set to debut reverse retro jersey against Toronto at home

Posted at 3:33 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 15:33:58-05

The Red Wings have taken some heat for the design of their 2022 reverse retro jersey, but the team is giving the alternative look solid reviews as they get ready to debut them against Toronto.

Both Joe Veleno and Moritz Seider said they liked the alternate look. Even Derek Lalonde called the combination awesome, saying the vibe among the coaching staff is that they're "eye popping."

The jerseys will be worn for up to eight games this season. It features a black trim accent along the jersey, pants, socks, gloves and helmets. It honors the 1991 NHL 75th anniversary with a "DETROIT" wordmark inspired by the 1920 Detroit Cougars jersey.

