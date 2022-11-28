Red Wings set to debut reverse retro jersey against Toronto at home

The Red Wings have taken some heat for the design of their 2022 reverse retro jersey, but the team is giving the alternative look solid reviews as they get ready to debut them against Toronto.

Alright hockey fans, what are your thoughts on the #LGRW reverse retro jerseys? Detroit debuts them tonight. Derek Lalonde said they're awesome- Joe Veleno and Moritz Seider also gave them solid reviews. (assuming they weren't lying to me 😂) pic.twitter.com/LphtrN5ufD — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) November 28, 2022

Both Joe Veleno and Moritz Seider said they liked the alternate look. Even Derek Lalonde called the combination awesome, saying the vibe among the coaching staff is that they're "eye popping."

It’s time for the reverse retro jerseys. 🚨🚨 Red Wings debut them tonight against Toronto. pic.twitter.com/QluSw2yQCh — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) November 28, 2022

The jerseys will be worn for up to eight games this season. It features a black trim accent along the jersey, pants, socks, gloves and helmets. It honors the 1991 NHL 75th anniversary with a "DETROIT" wordmark inspired by the 1920 Detroit Cougars jersey.

