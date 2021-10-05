Red Wings score four power play goals in loss to Blackhawks

DETROIT (AP) — MacKenzie Entwistle scored twice and Jonathan Toews and Brandon Hagel each had three assists to lead the Chicago Blackhawks past the Detroit Red Wings 6-4 on Monday night.

Jake McCabe, Philipp Kurashev, Alex DeBrincat, and Tyler Johnson also scored for the Blackhawks. Marc-Andre Fleury had 36 saves.

Chicago led 3-0 after the first period, and 4-3 after the second.

Robby Fabbri, Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, and Bobby Ryan all finished with a goal and an assist for Detroit. Thomas Greiss stopped 28 shots.