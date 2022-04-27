Red Wings rookie Moritz Seider says Calder trophy talk is 'unnecessary distraction' right now

(WXYZ) — Moritz Seider is the favorite to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year.
The Red Wings defenseman said the award would mean nothing to him right now.
"It's a distraction, an unnecessary distraction. It's not what I need right now," he said.
