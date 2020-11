(WXYZ) -- The NHL and uniform partner Adidas revealed their "Reverse Retro" designs for each team Monday.

The Red Wings design is largely similar to the team's standard white uniform, but with silver stripes in place of red stripes.

Detroit wore uniforms featuring silver stripes on the sleeves during the 2017 Centennial Classic in Toronto.

The NHL released a video featuring "Reverse Retro" designs for teams across the league.