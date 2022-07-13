Watch Now
Red Wings reportedly sign defenseman Olli Maatta to 1-year deal

Ashley Landis/AP
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Olli Maatta (6) controls the puck during an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 1:27 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 13:27:59-04

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Red Wings are reportedly signing defenseman Olli Maatta to a one-year contract, according to Darren Dreger.

He reports the team is finalizing a deal that would sign the left-handed defenseman to a $2.25 million deal.

Maatta, 27, is 6-feet-2, 210 pounds and from Finland. He played the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Kings and scored a goal and had seven assists last season for LA.

He added 61 shots and an average of 18 minutes of ice time and was a +17 when on the ice. Defensively, he had 94 blocked shots and 67 hits last season.

This is the second move the Red Wings have made as free agency kicked off at 12 p.m. Wednesday. Detroit also signed center Andrew Copp to a 5-year deal.

