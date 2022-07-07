Watch Now
Red Wings release 2022-23 schedule, open at home against Canadiens

<b>Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP</b>
<b>Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki (14) scores on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) as Red Wings' Moritz Seider (53) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)</b>
Posted at 10:26 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 22:26:40-04

Ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft on Thursday, the Detroit Red Wings have released their full upcoming schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Red Wings will open the season at home on Friday, Oct. 14 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Little Caesars Arena will host 16 weekend home games, spanning through the regular-season finale on Thursday, April 13 on the road at the Tampa Bay Lightning. This season's 82-game slate features 26 games against Atlantic Division rivals, three games against the eight teams in the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division, and two games against all 16 Western Conference teams.

The full season schedule, as well as ticket information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

