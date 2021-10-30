Red Wings recall Joe Veleno as team will be without Tyler Bertuzzi for next 2 games

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings recalled center Joe Veleno from AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday ahead of the team's games in Canada.

Detroit will be without forward Tyler Bertuzzi for the next two games in Canada due to COVID-19 protocol. Bertuzzi is the NHL's lone unvaccinated player.

Veleno, Detroit's first-round draft pick in 2018, leads Grand Rapids with three goals and 15 shots through five games. He spent most of last season in Sweden scoring 11 goals and adding nine points.

Veleno played in five games for the Red Wings last season and scored his first NHL goal during that time.