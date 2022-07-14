DETROIT — Steve Yzerman talked about Simon Edvinsson's chances to make the Red Wings roster. He's impressed with his build, size, and skating.
"We'll give him an opportunity, and if he's ready to play and play a regular role, that would be great for us," Yzerman said.
Yzerman saw Edvinsson in-person this week at development camp for the first time since drafting him.
