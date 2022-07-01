Red Wings name Derek Lalonde new head coach

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman has named Derek Lalonde the 28th head coach in franchise history. Lalonde will replace Jeff Blashill who led the Red Wings for the previous seven seasons.

It's official: The Red Wings have named Derek Lalonde as their new head coach.https://t.co/Oh4qzvnvLQ — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) June 30, 2022

Lalonde spent the previous four seasons as an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning. During his tenure with the Lightning, Lalonde helped the team clinch four-straight postseason berths, highlighted by back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

“I’m very pleased to announce Derek as our new head coach,” Yzerman said. “He has proven himself as an excellent coach at every level and has spent the last four seasons in the National Hockey League as part of a very successful program in Tampa Bay. We feel he is ready to take the next step in his career as the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings.”

The news comes just days after the Tampa Bay Lightning lost in the Stanley Cup Finals, going for what could have been their third straight championship. Lalonde is no stranger to Yzerman. He was named an assistant coach by the Lightning on July 12, 2018, when Yzerman served as the team’s vice president and general manager.

“I’m thrilled to be named head coach of the Red Wings,” said Lalonde. “I’d like to thank Chris Ilitch and the entire Ilitch family, as well as Steve Yzerman and the Red Wings management team for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead this historic franchise. I’m ready to get to work with our group. There’s a very bright future ahead in Detroit.”