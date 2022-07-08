Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Red Wings hire Bob Boughner as associate coach, Alex Westlund as goaltending coach

Bob Boughner
Michael Ainsworth/AP
San Jose Sharks head coach Bob Boughner, , center top, center Jasper Weatherby (26), center Nick Bonino (13) and center Logan Couture (39) watch as they play the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Bob Boughner
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 10:35:07-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings announced the team has hired Bob Boughner as an associate coach and Alex Westlund as a goaltending coach.

GM Steve Yzerman made the announcement on Friday, and comes after the team hired Derek Lalonde to be the new head coach last week.

Boughner spend parts of three seasons as the head coach of the San Jose Sharks and had a 67-85-23 record, and was an interim head coach after joining the team in 2019.

Before joining the Sharks, he worked for two seasons as the head coach of the Florida Panthers with an 80-62-22 record.

He also has a history with the Red Wings, and was drafted 32nd overall in the second round of the 1989 NHL Entry Draft. He played in 630 NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres, Nashville Predators, Carolina Hurricanes, Calgary Flames and Colorado Avalanche.

Westlund, 46, served as the associate goaltending coach for the Washington Capitals for the past five seasons.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!