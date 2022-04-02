Watch
Red Wings give up four goals in third period to lose to Senators at home

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) blocks a Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Senators Red Wings Hockey
Posted at 9:16 AM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 09:16:06-04

DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night.

Joseph’s three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline.

Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a short-handed goal.

The 6-foot-7 Sogaard, a 2019 second-round draft choice, was promoted from Belleville of the American Hockey League earlier this week. He became the second goaltender of Danish descent to appear in an NHL game, joining Frederik Andersen.

Rookie Lucas Raymond scored both goals for the Red Wings, who are winless in their last five games. Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves.

