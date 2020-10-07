Red Wings pick Swedes William Wallinder and Theodor Niederbach in second round

The Red Wings entered the second day of the NHL Draft with nine picks. They added one more in a trade during the second round.

Steve Yzerman's front office stayed busy after selecting Lucas Raymond fourth overall.

Detroit opened the second round by picking 6'4" Swedish defenseman William Wallinder with the 32nd overall pick. They moved down, swapping the 45th overall pick to the Kings for picks No. 51 and 97. The Red Wings chose Swedish center Theodor Niederbach 51st overall.

"I know it doesn't matter if you go in the first round or the second round," Wallinder said. "The only thing that matters is what you do after the draft. You can't stop working because you didn't go in the first round."

Wallinder said he talked with the Red Wings throughout the draft process.

"I could see it coming, and it feels really good," he said.

The Red Wings have a long lineage of success drafting Swedish-born players. Wallinder called Lidstrom the greatest Swedish defenseman ever. He also said he watched a ton of Niklas Kronwall's hits.

Raymond echoed that on Tuesday.

"It was exciting, a dream come true," he said. "Especially a club like Detroit, with a lot of good Swedes — legendary Swedes — have played there. So it was extremely exciting and I'm happy and honored to be part of the Detroit Red Wings."