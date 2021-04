(WXYZ) — Detroit Red Wings Coach Jeff Blashill said Bobby Ryan is out for the season after suffering an injury last month.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Blashill said Ryan won't play the rest of the year, which is in its final month.

Ryan, 34, suffered an upper-body injury on March 28.

Blashill said he was making progress and battled a back issue most of the season, but couldn't come back.

He played in 33 games for the Red Wings this season and had 7 goals and 7 assists.