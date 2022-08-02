Red Wings announce fan giveaways, promotional calendar for 2022-23 season

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings announced fan giveaways and the promotional calendar for the 2022-23 season, with single-game tickets going on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

In all, there will be 16 weekend home games this upcoming season, as well as marquee matchups on Thanksgiving eve and New Year's Eve.

The promotional giveaways include four bobblehead nights: Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, Nicklas Lidstrom and Henrik Zetterberg.

There will also be a 25th anniversary celebration weekend to honor the 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup Championship teams on Nov. 3 and Nov. 5.

“We’re gearing up for what will be an exciting and highly anticipated Detroit Red Wings season,” said Chris McGowan, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “With a new-look roster, several special events and dozens of great giveaway items, we’re looking forward to creating a tremendous home-ice advantage for our team and a great atmosphere for our fans.”

Love Your Melon night will return on Nov. 25 and Nov. 30, Grateful Dead Night will take place Jan. 14, Star Wars Night on Feb. 9 and Tigers Night on April 6

Red Wings Promotional and Giveaway Calendar

Oct. 14 vs. Montreal – Opening Night Rally Towel Giveaway (presented by Coca-Cola)

Oct. 17 vs. Los Angeles – Magnet Schedule Giveaway (presented by Belle Tire)

Oct. 23 vs. Anaheim – Little Caesars Gift Card Giveaway (presented by Little Caesars)

Oct. 25 vs. New Jersey – Hockey is For Everyone: Pride Night

Oct. 29 vs. Minnesota – Halloween Oktoberfest Night

Nov. 3 vs. Washington – 25th Anniversary Celebration: 1997 Team (Additional details to be announced)

Nov. 5 vs. NY Islanders – 25th Anniversary Celebration: 1998 Team (Additional details to be announced)

Nov. 8 vs. Montreal – Educator Appreciation Night

Nov. 10 vs. NY Rangers – Military Appreciation Night (presented by Kroger)

Nov. 23 vs. Nashville – Thanksgiving Eve Knit Hat Giveaway (presented by National Coney Island)

Nov. 25 vs. Arizona – Hockey Fights Cancer Night (presented by Comerica Bank) & Love Your Melon Night

Nov. 30 vs. Buffalo – Love Your Melon Night

Dec. 3 vs. Vegas – Mo Seider Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by Huntington Bank)

Dec. 13 vs. Carolina – Ugly Sweater Giveaway (presented by MotorCity Casino Hotel)

Dec. 17 vs. Ottawa – Hometown Heroes Night

Dec. 31 vs. Ottawa – Annual New Year’s Eve Celebration

Jan. 6 vs. Florida – Felt Pennant Giveaway (presented by DMC)

Jan. 12 vs. Toronto – Knit Scarf Giveaway (presented by MotorCity Casino Hotel)

Jan. 14 vs. Columbus – Grateful Dead Night

Jan. 21 vs. Philadelphia – Nick Lidstrom Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by Chevrolet)

Jan. 24 vs. San Jose – Faith Night

Feb. 7 vs. Edmonton – Nurse Appreciation Night

Feb. 9 vs. Calgary – Star Wars Night

Feb. 23 vs. NY Rangers – Hockey is For Everyone: Black History Night

Feb. 25 vs. Tampa Bay – Lucas Raymond Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by Comerica Bank)

March 8 vs. Chicago – Hockey is For Everyone: Women’s History Night

March 12 vs. Boston – Kids Day (presented by Chevrolet)

March 18 vs. Colorado – Henrik Zetterberg Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by Coca-Cola)

March 23 vs. St. Louis – Beach Towel Giveaway (presented by Meijer)

March 30 vs. Carolina – Teacher Appreciation Night & Tote Bag Giveaway (presented by DMC)

April 6 vs. Buffalo – Tigers Night Hat Giveaway (presented by MotorCity Casino Hotel)

April 10 vs. Dallas – Fan Appreciation Night (presented by Coca-Cola)

2022-23 Winged Wheel Nation Memberships Available

Winged Wheel Nation is the Detroit Red Wings Season Ticket Membership Program. Designed with your unique needs and interests in mind, Winged Wheel Nation membership offers unprecedented inside access, unforgettable experiences and exclusive benefits for the Red Wings’ most loyal fans on a year-round basis.

All members receive invitations to VIP events, flexible payment plans, a ticket exchange program and much more. You can choose from multiple membership types tailored to your schedule and fandom. Learn more about becoming a member by clicking HERE [links.email.hockeytown.com] or by calling the Red Wings’ Ticket Sales & Service Office at 313-471-7575.

