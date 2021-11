(WXYZ) — Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic paid off a friendly wager he made with forward Dylan Larkin over Saturday's Ohio State-Michigan game.

As a result of the Wolverines' 42-27 win over the Buckeyes, Nedeljkovic, an Ohio native, posed for photos wearing a custom No. 71 Michigan football jersey sporting Larkin's name.

The Red Wings' social media accounts referred to Nedeljkovic as a 'good sport' for playing along.