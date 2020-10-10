Red Wings agree to one-year deal with Bobby Ryan

The Detroit Red Wings agreed to terms with right wing Bobby Ryan on a one-year contract.

Ryan spent the last seven seasons with the Ottawa Senators and has appeared in 833 career NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks and Senators since 2007-08, totaling 555 points and 443 penalty minutes.

The 33-year-old forward and 2015 NHL All-Star has produced 50-or-more points in six of his 13 NHL seasons and is a six-time 20-goal scorer and four-time 30-goal scorer, posting career bests in 2010-11 when he racked up 71 points in 82 games with Anaheim.

Ryan has also skated in 51 career postseason games, notching 32 points (18-14-32) and 18 penalty minutes, ranking second on the Senators with 15 points (6-9-15) in 19 games in Ottawa’s run to the 2017 Eastern Conference Final.

In 2019-20, Ryan won the Bill Masterton Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey after taking a four-month leave of absence from the Senators midseason to enter the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. Ryan rejoined the Senators on Feb. 27 and totaled eight points (5-3-8) in 24 games, including a hat trick in his first game back with the team in his first home game after returning to the lineup.