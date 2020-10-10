Menu

Red Wings agree to one-year deal with Bobby Ryan

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday,, in Detroit. The rebuilding Red Wings agreed to a one-year deal with 33-year-old winger Bobby Ryan. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Posted at 10:15 PM, Oct 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-09 22:15:23-04

The Detroit Red Wings agreed to terms with right wing Bobby Ryan on a one-year contract.

Ryan spent the last seven seasons with the Ottawa Senators and has appeared in 833 career NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks and Senators since 2007-08, totaling 555 points and 443 penalty minutes.

The 33-year-old forward and 2015 NHL All-Star has produced 50-or-more points in six of his 13 NHL seasons and is a six-time 20-goal scorer and four-time 30-goal scorer, posting career bests in 2010-11 when he racked up 71 points in 82 games with Anaheim.

Ryan has also skated in 51 career postseason games, notching 32 points (18-14-32) and 18 penalty minutes, ranking second on the Senators with 15 points (6-9-15) in 19 games in Ottawa’s run to the 2017 Eastern Conference Final.

In 2019-20, Ryan won the Bill Masterton Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey after taking a four-month leave of absence from the Senators midseason to enter the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. Ryan rejoined the Senators on Feb. 27 and totaled eight points (5-3-8) in 24 games, including a hat trick in his first game back with the team in his first home game after returning to the lineup.

