Red Wings acquire defenseman Jeff Petry in trade with Canadiens

The Detroit Red Wings acquired defenseman Jeff Petry from the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, a trade that gives them another veteran player late in a busy offseason of additions.

Detroit got Petry at less than half his salary, just over $2.3 million for each of the next two seasons, in exchange for a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick and 24-year-old defenseman Gustav Lindstrom.

The Canadiens just acquired Petry from Pittsburgh earlier this month in the trade that sent three-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson from the Sharks to the Penguins. Petry had previously spent seven-plus seasons with the Canadiens before being dealt to Pittsburgh last year and did not figure to be in their plans.

Montreal retained 50% of Petry’s remaining salary. Pittsburgh is taking care of just over $1.5 million.

Petry, 35, joins a remade blue line for Detroit, which also added Justin Holl and Shayne Gostisbehere in free agency. Eager to get the Red Wings back in contention and end a seven-year playoff drought, general manager Steve Yzerman also traded for scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and signed forwards Daniel Sprong and J.T. Compher, among other moves.

Lindstrom had eight points and averaged just over 14 minutes of ice time in 36 games with Detroit last season. The condition of the 2025 draft pick is the later of Detroit’s or Boston’s — one of the selections the Red Wings got from Boston for Tyler Bertuzzi at the trade deadline.