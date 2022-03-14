Rebuild in the rear view mirror: Tigers open camp aiming to take next step

LAKELAND, Fla. — The sights and sounds of baseball are back.

After 99 days of Major League Baseball's lockout, spring training is beginning a month late.

The Tigers are putting the rebuild in the rear view mirror and aiming for the postseason.

The sights and sounds of baseball are back. The Tigers are putting the rebuild in the rearview mirror and aiming for the postseason.

Go inside @Tigers camp with our @WXYZDetroit report from Lakeland: pic.twitter.com/tG6qD28v4a

— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 13, 2022