Rebuild in the rear view mirror: Tigers open camp aiming to take next step

Tigers players took the field in Lakeland Sunday for the first day of Spring Training workouts. Brad Galli reports.
Posted at 10:39 AM, Mar 14, 2022
LAKELAND, Fla. — The sights and sounds of baseball are back.

After 99 days of Major League Baseball's lockout, spring training is beginning a month late.

The Tigers are putting the rebuild in the rear view mirror and aiming for the postseason.

