Raptors 'superfan' becomes first-ever fan inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Arthur Mola/Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
FILE - Nav Bhatia walks the WE carpet during WE Day Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Toronto. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision for WE Day/AP Images)
Nav Bhatia
Posted at 5:49 PM, May 24, 2021
Several former National Basketball Association players were inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame a few weeks ago.

The 2020 class included greats Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, and the late Kobe Bryant.

But one person who was inducted into the Hall wasn't a player, coach, or broadcaster.

He's a fan.

And he isn't just any fan, he's Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia, and he became the first-ever fan to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

According to his website, Bhatia hasn't missed a Raptors home game since the franchise began in 1995.

After being inducted alongside a stellar class, Bhatia took to social media to express his appreciation.

"Today was a dream," Bhatia said on Twitter. "In the greatest building basketball has, the name Superfan Nav Bhatia will be immortalized. There is now a turban and the first fan (honored) within (the) Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame. I am overcome with emotions today."

Not only did the superfan get inducted into the Hall, but he also received a ring to commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime moment.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Raptors gave Bhatia a 2019 championship ring when they won the NBA title.

