Rams defeat Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams were all in for 2022 — and their gamble paid off.

The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 Sunday in Super Bowl LVI at their home field, SoFi Stadium.

The Rams took the lead with 1:25 remaining in the game on a one-yard pass from Stafford to receiver Cooper Kupp. The catch capped off a 15-play, 79-yard drive that took nearly five minutes off the clock. On the ensuing drive, the Rams' defense came up with a stop on fourth-and-one to clinch the game.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford — acquired in the offseason in a mega trade with the Detroit Lions — led the way for Los Angeles, throwing for 283 yards and three touchdowns.

The Rams also got a huge contribution from Odell Beckham Jr. — acquired in a mid-season signing — who caught a touchdown pass. Beckham later left the game with a knee injury.

Sunday marked the second straight year that the Super Bowl champion hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first time in NFL history to accomplish the feat last year by winning Super Bowl LV in Raymond James Stadium.