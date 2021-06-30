Pro-Am returns to Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit Golf Club hosted the return of the Pro-Am at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Wednesday.

2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame selection Calvin Johnson was among the celebrity participants.

"I had to yell 'fore' two or three times, but I don't think I hit anybody," the former Detroit Lions wide receiver said with a laugh.

Some celebrities, like Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders and Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, also participated in Tuesday's Area 313 Celebrity Scramble.

Tournament play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic begins Thursday.