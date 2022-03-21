Wolverines Win and Spartans Slide in Second Round

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack Ebling is joined by WDBM Sports Editor Trent Balley and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss Michigan State's hard fought loss to Duke on Sunday and Michigan's decisive wins over Colorado State and Tennessee in the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament. The three also chat about the Big Ten's overall performance in the Big Dance so far, David Ojabo's brutal injury at Michigan Pro Day, and more!

