Wolverines Wax Spartans, 49-0, Lions Lay An Egg

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss No. 2 Michigan's 49-0 blowout victory over Michigan State on Saturday night in East Lansing, the Wolverines' odds to win the national championship, the Big Ten standings, and the new AP Top 25 Poll. The trio also discuss the Lions' 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, whether Detroit can still contend for a Super Bowl, how many games they will win, and more.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

