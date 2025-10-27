Wolverines Top Spartans, World Series Historic Performances, and Lions' Monday Night Magic.

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and "Blue Belly" Tom Crawford to discuss Michigan's 31-20 victory over Michigan State on Saturday night in East Lansing, several controversial calls and confusing coaching decisions in the game, and Jonathan Smith's job security (or lack thereof). The crew also recaps games 1 and 2 of the World Series between the L.A. Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, the Lions' impressive defensive performance on Monday night in their win against the Buccaneers, and more!

