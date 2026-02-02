Wolverines Top Spartans Twice, MSU Hockey's Outdoor Overtime, and Super Bowl LX Preview

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to recap Michigan's 83-71 victory over Michigan State at the Breslin Center on Friday and Michigan Women's Basketball topping the Spartans 94-91 on Sunday. The trio also previews Super Bowl LX, discusses MSU Hockey's sweep of No. 5 Penn State over the weekend, and more!

