Wolverines Top Spartans, Lions Throttle Titans, World Series Talk, and More!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to deep dive Michigan's 24-17 win over Michigan State on Saturday night, the Spartans' failure to capitalize on drives, and the end-of-game, on-field scuffle between the two teams. The trio also discusses the Lions' 52-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans, the first two games of the World Series between the Dodgers and Yankees, Big Ten football, and more!

