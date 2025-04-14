Western Michigan Wins Hockey National Title, McIlroy Gets His Green Jacket, Tigers' Impressive Week, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by versatile broadcaster Sean Baligian and former State Journal colleague Steve Waite to react to Western Michigan winning its first ever Men's Ice Hockey National Championship on Saturday and MSU Hockey Star Isaac Howard receiving the prestigious Hobey Baker Award. The trio also discusses the Detroit Tigers' 9-6 start to lead the American League Central, Florida Men's Basketball's come-from-behind win over Houston in the National Championship last Monday, Rory McIlroy finally capturing his first Masters Tournament title, and more!

