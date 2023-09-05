Week 1 of College Football, NFL Preview, and Mason's Superstar Trio

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket Radio Host Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss Michigan State's 31-7 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas and Michigan's 30-3 win vs. East Carolina. The trio also discuss Colorado's impressive win over No. 17 TCU under new Head Coach Deion Sanders, the Detroit Tigers' sweep of the White Sox, and the highly anticipated matchup between the Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs this Thursday.

Later in the show, Jack is joined by Mason High School Football stars A.J. Martel, Cason Carswell, and Kaleb Parrish to discuss their huge 42-23 win over Dewitt on Thursday night.

