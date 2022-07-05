USC and UCLA joining Big Ten Conference, Stanley Cup Finals, and Tigers

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Spartanmag.com contributor Ricardo Cooney and longtime Michigan sportswriter and hockey columnist for Msuspartans.com Neil Koepke to dissect a huge week in the world of sports.

First, the three discuss the surprising news of USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten Conference in 2024, what it means for the conference, and if any other schools will join the group of 16. Second, the trio discuss the top trades and free agency signings in the NBA this week and which former Spartans swapped jerseys this summer. Then, Jack, Neil and Rico talk about the Stanley Cup Finals, Riley Greene's strong start in the Major Leagues, and the Tigers' 2-3 week. Next, Tom Lang of MI Golf Journal joins to discuss the beautiful greens of Oceana Golf Club in Shelby, Michigan. Finally, Neil and Rico rejoin the panel to give their team and players of the week.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

