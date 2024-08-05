USA Racking Up Gold In Paris, Big Ten Football Preview, Lions, and More - 08/05/24

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Former MSU Linebacker Darien Harris and Sports Radio Producer Trent Balley to discuss the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympic Games, including USA Gymnast Simone Biles' and Swimmer Katie Ledecky's impressive performances this past week. The trio also preview the fast-approaching Big Ten Football season, lament the Tigers' downward spiral after the trade deadline, touch on Lions, and much more!

