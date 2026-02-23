USA Men's Hockey Takes Gold, Big Week in B1G Hoops, Pistons, and More!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and award-winning Play-by-Play Announcer Ben Holden to discuss USA Men's Hockey's thrilling OT win over Canada in the gold medal game of the 2026 Olympics, a big week of Big Ten college basketball, and the Pistons' continued domination in the Eastern Conference. The crew also recaps the United States' other gold-medal performances at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, touches on MSU Hockey, and more!

