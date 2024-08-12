USA Dazzles In Paris, Michigan HC In Trouble, and Lions Backup QB Issue

LANSING, Mich — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by AP Reporter Larry Lage and 97.1 The Ticket Radio Host Rico Beard to highlight several special performances by American athletes in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games that ended Sunday, preview Michigan State Football's upcoming season, predict the Wolverines' starting QB, and discuss the NCAA's forthcoming ruling regarding Michigan's sign-stealing violations. The trio also touches on the Lions' backup quarterback problem, the Tigers' 3-3 West Coast week, MSU Basketball, and more!

