U-M Parting Ways with AD Manuel, Tigers Struggle Vs. Royals, Lions, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime partner "Blue Belly" Tom Crawford and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss the University of Michigan parting ways with Warde Manuel at the end of 2026 and MSU Football's potential in the upcoming season under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald. The friendly trio also discusses the Tigers' pitching issues, expectations for the 2026 Lions, LeBron signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, and more!

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