Tyson Walker's Buzzer Beater and a Historic Day of College Basketball

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss Michigan State's thrilling win over No. 4 Purdue giving Tom Izzo his 662nd win, which ties Bob Knight for most overall wins by a Big Ten coach.
The trio also touch on a historic Saturday in college basketball, the Michigan Wolverines, the MLB lockout, Big Ten Hockey, and more!
