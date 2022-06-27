LANSING, Mich. — With Jack being out of town, Blue Belly Tom Crawford takes the reins as host this week alongside guests Rico Beard of 97.1 The Ticket and John Borton of "The Wolverine" Magazine. The trio start off by discussing the Pistons' dynamic duo of draft picks and the Spartans and Wolverines who were selected in the second round. Then the three talk about Michigan State's edge over Michigan in the recruiting trail for 2023, Javy Baez's hot hitting streak, and finish with the Stanley Cup Finals.

