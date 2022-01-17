Title Game Recap, MSU Hoops, and Wildcard Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — On this episode of Press Pass, Jack is joined by writer and analyst Mike Griffith and Director of Player Engagement Darien Harris to recap the College Football Playoff National Championship, discuss Michigan State Basketball's poor outing against Northwestern, and talk about a WILD Wildcard Weekend in the NFL Playoffs.

The trio also discuss the Pistons' upswing in January, Novak Djokovic being deported, and more!

