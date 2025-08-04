Tigers' Underwhelming Trade Deadline, 2025 HOF Class, and UofM, MSU Football Preview

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by versatile broadcaster Sean Baligian and WDRB News Sports Reporter Haley Schoengart to discuss the Tigers' bounce-back week vs. the Diamondbacks and Phillies and their underwhelming acquisitions at the trade deadline. The three also discuss the newest inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, recap the Lions' turnover-laden loss to the Chargers on Thursday, preview some of the biggest matchups in the highly anticipated college football season, and more!

