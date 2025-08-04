Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsPress Pass

Actions

Tigers' Underwhelming Trade Deadline, 2025 HOF Class, and UofM, MSU Football Preview

Tigers' Underwhelming Trade Deadline, 2025 HOF Class, and UofM, MSU Football Preview
Posted

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by versatile broadcaster Sean Baligian and WDRB News Sports Reporter Haley Schoengart to discuss the Tigers' bounce-back week vs. the Diamondbacks and Phillies and their underwhelming acquisitions at the trade deadline. The three also discuss the newest inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, recap the Lions' turnover-laden loss to the Chargers on Thursday, preview some of the biggest matchups in the highly anticipated college football season, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Lions take on the Falcons in preseason action!