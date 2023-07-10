Tigers Trio Throw Combined No Hitter, 4 Star WR Commits to MSU, and Pat Fitzgerald's Suspension

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss the Tigers making history this weekend, the upcoming MLB All-Star Week, Victor Wembanyama's disappointing Summer League debut, Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald's two week suspension, MSU Football's two new commits, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook