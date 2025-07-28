Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tigers' Terrible Slump, Lions Training Camp, and MSU, U-M Deep Dive

Posted

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Blue Belly Tom Crawford and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss the Tigers' terrible 13-game stretch before Sunday's 10-4 win against the Toronto Blue Jays and the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025. The trio also previews the Detroit Lions' 2025 schedule, discusses the Spartans and Wolverines ahead of the 2025 college football season, and more!

Join sport experts Jack Ebling, Rico Beard and Tom Crawford as they talk about the NFL and college football playoffs, Lions, college basketball, high school championships and more.

