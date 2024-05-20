Tigers Take Two From D-Backs, NBA/Stanley Cup Playoffs, and PGA Championship

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss the Tigers' 3-3 week vs. the Marlins and the Diamondbacks, the NBA and NHL playoffs, MSU Football's transfer portal additions, MSU and U-M Basketball's updated rosters for the 2023-25 season, the PGA Championship, and more!

