Tigers Take Two From D-Backs, NBA/Stanley Cup Playoffs, and PGA Championship

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss the Tigers' 3-3 week vs. the Marlins and the Diamondbacks, the NBA and NHL playoffs, MSU Football's transfer portal additions, MSU and U-M Basketball's updated rosters for the 2023-25 season, the PGA Championship, and more!
Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.