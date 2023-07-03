Tigers Take Two Against Colorado, NHL Draft, and Rocket Mortgage Classic

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Longtime Sportswriter Neil Koepke and AP Reporter Larry Lage to talk about the Tigers' 4-3 week against the Rangers and Rockies, the Red Wings' first round draft picks in the 2023 NHL Draft, Michigan State Basketball's outstanding freshman, and Rickie Fowler's win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

