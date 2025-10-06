Tigers Take Game 1 in ALDS, Lions Beat Bengals, and MSU Falters In Lincoln

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by "Rivalry Saturday" Author Steve Waite and Mike Griffith of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to discuss the Tigers' magical Game 1 win against the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS, the Lions' sloppy 37-24 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, MSU Football's tough loss in Lincoln, UCLA's historic win against No. 7 Penn State, Michigan State Madness, and more!

Join sport experts Jack Ebling, Rico Beard and Tom Crawford as they talk about the NFL and college football playoffs, Lions, college basketball, high school championships and more.

