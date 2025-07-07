Tigers Sweep Cleveland, MLB All-Star Game Preview, MSU/U-M Football Recruiting, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by a versatile broadcaster Sean Baligian and longtime State of Michigan sportswriter Neil Koepke to break down the Tigers' sweep of the Cleveland Guardians this weekend, preview the MLB All-Star Game, and discuss MSU Hockey's impressive incoming players for 2026. Additionally, the crew discusses Michigan State Athletics' 2025 Hall of Fame class, Spartan Football's 2025 schedule, Michigan Football, and more.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook