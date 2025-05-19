Tigers Stay White Hot, NCAA's Case Against Michigan, and NBA/Stanley Cup Playoffs

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Rico Beard, host of 97.1 The Ticket, and Graham Couch, columnist for the Lansing State Journal, to break down the Detroit Tigers' impressive 5-1 record this week against the Red Sox and Blue Jays. They also discuss the Oklahoma City Thunder's dominant Game 7 victory over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs. Additionally, the trio shares their thoughts on the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the potential severe NCAA punishment facing Michigan Football, the PGA Championship, and more!

