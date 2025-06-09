Tigers Stay Steady vs. Chicago, Pacers Take Game 1, Michigan's Hearing with NCAA, and Strikeout Baseball

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and longtime partner, Blue Belly Tom Crawford, to break down the Detroit Tigers' exciting week against the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. The crew also shares their thoughts on MSU's new athletic director, Jason "J" Batt, Michigan's hearing with the NCAA Committee on Infractions regarding the sign-stealing allegations, the NBA Finals, and the Stanley Cup Final. Plus, Jeff Lazaros, creator of Strikeout Baseball USA, joins the show to discuss a striking new stadium built in Lansing, Michigan, where players can pitch, hit, and field in a miniature stadium environment.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook