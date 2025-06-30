Tigers Stay Steady in June, NHL/NBA Draft, Rocket Classic, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime partner Blue Belly Tom Crawford and Lansing sports legend Jim Keyton Jr. to discuss the Tigers' series vs. the Minnesota Twins and Tarik Skubal's impressive month of June and Oklahoma City's convincing Game 7 win over the Indiana Pacers to win the title. Additionally, the crew recaps the NBA and NHL drafts, talks 2025 Rocket Classic, and looks ahead to MSU and Michigan Football.

