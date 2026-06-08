Tigers Start June Off Hot, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final, and More!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and basketball savant DeShaun Tate to discuss the Detroit Tigers' 5-1 start in June, the New York Knicks heading to Madison Square Garden with a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals, and the thrilling first three games of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final. The trio also discusses Golden Tempo winning the Belmont Stakes, NASCAR in Michigan, Jeremy Fears Jr. returning to MSU, and more!

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