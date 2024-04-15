Tigers Split With Twins, Denver Hockey Captures 10th Title, and more!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Hockey Aficionado Sean Baligian and "The Drive with Jack" Contributor Jim Stark to break down the Detroit Tigers' 4-game series with the Minnesota Twins and Denver University's run in the 2024 Frozen Four to capture its 10th Men's Ice Hockey Championship. The trio also discuss UConn's 75-60 win over Purdue to capture its sixth Men's Basketball Championship, Scottie Scheffler's second Masters Tournament victory, the upcoming NFL Draft in Detroit, and more!

