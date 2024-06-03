Tigers Split Vs. Sox, NBA Finals Preview, Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Remembering Bill Walton

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to recap the Tigers' split series vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox, as well as the ball club's standings in the American League Central Division. The trio also preview the NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics, discuss the Stanley Cup Conference Finals, touch on college football in the state of Michigan, and remember the great Bill Walton, who passed away on Monday.

